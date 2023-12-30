If you're seeking a bracketology breakdown of Murray State and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, check out the article below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How Murray State ranks

Record MVC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-9 3-1 NR NR 295

Murray State's best wins

Murray State beat the Bradley Braves (No. 66-ranked in the RPI rankings) in a 79-72 win on November 29 -- its best win of the season. Jacobi Wood led the charge versus Bradley, tallying 19 points. Next on the team was Rob Perry with 19 points.

Next best wins

81-59 on the road over Evansville (No. 73/RPI) on January 6

85-73 at home over UIC (No. 199/RPI) on January 2

75-54 at home over Middle Tennessee (No. 311/RPI) on December 30

78-72 at home over Tennessee Tech (No. 315/RPI) on November 10

Murray State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-4 | Quadrant 4: 3-2

According to the RPI, Murray State has one win over Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 30th-most in the nation.

According to the RPI, the Racers have two losses against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 42nd-most in Division 1.

Murray State has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country according to the RPI (four).

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, using our predictions, Murray State gets the 166th-ranked schedule the rest of the year.

The Racers have 10 games left this year, including none against teams with worse records, and 10 against teams with records over .500.

Of Murray St's 10 remaining games this year, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Murray State's next game

Matchup: Missouri State Bears vs. Murray State Racers

Missouri State Bears vs. Murray State Racers Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri

Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

