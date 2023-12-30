Pacers vs. Knicks December 30 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks (14-11) take on the Indiana Pacers (13-11) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday, December 30, 2023. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and MSG.
Pacers vs. Knicks Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: BSIN, MSG
Pacers Players to Watch
- Tyrese Haliburton averages 25.7 points, 4.0 boards and 11.8 assists per contest, shooting 51.1% from the floor and 44.0% from downtown with 3.7 made 3-pointers per contest (third in league).
- Myles Turner puts up 16.5 points, 1.2 assists and 7.7 boards per contest.
- Bruce Brown puts up 12.3 points, 2.9 assists and 4.7 boards per game.
- Bennedict Mathurin averages 13.6 points, 2.2 assists and 3.7 boards.
- Buddy Hield posts 12.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. At the other end he averages 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.
Knicks Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Julius Randle gets the Knicks 22.4 points, 9.4 rebounds and 5.3 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- On a per-game basis, Brunson gets the Knicks 25.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.9 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- The Knicks are getting 19.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from RJ Barrett this year.
- Immanuel Quickley is putting up 14.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He is sinking 43.3% of his shots from the field and 36.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.0 treys per game.
- Josh Hart gets the Knicks 7.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest while posting 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.
Pacers vs. Knicks Stat Comparison
|Pacers
|Knicks
|127.4
|Points Avg.
|114.5
|126.0
|Points Allowed Avg.
|111.8
|50.4%
|Field Goal %
|46.2%
|37.7%
|Three Point %
|38.1%
