Player prop betting options for Tyrese Haliburton, Julius Randle and others are available in the Indiana Pacers-New York Knicks matchup at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday (starting at 7:00 PM ET).

Pacers vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSIN and MSG

BSIN and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pacers vs Knicks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -135) 12.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -128)

The 25.5 points prop total set for Haliburton on Saturday is 0.9 more than his scoring average on the season (24.6).

His per-game rebound average of 3.8 is 0.3 more than his prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (3.5).

Haliburton's season-long assist average -- 12.3 per game -- is 0.2 assists lower than Saturday's assist over/under (12.5).

Haliburton's 3.7 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (3.5).

Myles Turner Props

PTS REB 3PM 17.5 (Over: -114) 7.5 (Over: +102) 1.5 (Over: +164)

The 17.5-point over/under set for Myles Turner on Saturday is 0.4 higher than his scoring average on the season.

He averages 0.1 less rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 7.5.

He has knocked down 1.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under on Saturday.

Buddy Hield Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 13.5 (Over: -122) 3.5 (Over: -114) 2.5 (Over: +114) 3.5 (Over: +138)

The 13.5-point over/under for Buddy Hield on Saturday is 0.2 lower than his season scoring average.

His rebounding average -- 3.2 -- is 0.3 lower than his over/under on Saturday.

Hield averages 2.7 assists, 0.2 more than his over/under for Saturday.

Hield averages 3.1 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Saturday (3.5).

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -120) 9.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -130) 1.5 (Over: -104)

The 26.5-point prop total for Randle on Saturday is 3.1 higher than his scoring average, which is 23.4.

He has pulled down 9.5 boards per game, matching his over/under on Saturday.

Randle's assist average -- 4.9 -- is higher than Saturday's assist over/under (4.5).

Randle has made 1.4 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -125) 4.5 (Over: +110) 6.5 (Over: +106) 2.5 (Over: +126)

Saturday's over/under for Jalen Brunson is 25.5 points. That's 0.3 fewer than his season average of 25.8.

He has averaged 4.1 rebounds per game, 0.4 fewer than his prop bet in Saturday's game (4.5).

Brunson's season-long assist average -- 6.0 per game -- is 0.5 assists lower than Saturday's assist prop bet total (6.5).

Brunson has connected on 2.8 three pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.