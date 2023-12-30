Saturday's 7:00 PM ET matchup between the Indiana Pacers (16-14) and the New York Knicks (17-14) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse features the Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton and the Knicks' Jalen Brunson as players to watch.

Pacers vs. Knicks

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

Saturday, December 30 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana How to Watch on TV: BSIN, MSG

BSIN, MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pacers' Last Game

The Pacers won their most recent game versus the Bulls, 120-104, on Thursday. Myles Turner was their leading scorer with 24 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Myles Turner 24 6 0 0 3 1 Tyrese Haliburton 21 3 20 2 1 6 Buddy Hield 19 6 2 1 1 5

Pacers vs Knicks

Pacers Players to Watch

Haliburton posts 24.6 points, 3.8 boards and 12.3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.6 blocks.

Turner is posting 17.1 points, 1.1 assists and 7.4 boards per game.

Buddy Hield puts up 13.7 points, 3.2 boards and 2.7 assists per contest, shooting 44.9% from the floor and 39.5% from downtown, with 3.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Bennedict Mathurin's numbers for the season are 13.6 points, 3.7 boards and 2 assists per game, shooting 45% from the field and 37.3% from downtown, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Obi Toppin is posting 11.6 points, 1.3 assists and 3.7 boards per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tyrese Haliburton 18.2 3.2 11.7 0.8 0.4 2.8 Myles Turner 16.2 5.6 0.5 0.4 2.2 1.0 Buddy Hield 13.8 3.8 2.8 0.8 0.9 3.3 Bennedict Mathurin 14.4 3.5 2.2 0.7 0.2 1.4 Aaron Nesmith 12.4 3.6 1.1 1.2 1.0 2.7

