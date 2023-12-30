Tyrese Haliburton and his Indiana Pacers teammates take on the New York Knicks on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on December 28, Haliburton produced 21 points, 20 assists and two steals in a 120-104 win versus the Bulls.

If you'd like to make predictions on Haliburton's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tyrese Haliburton Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 24.6 20.9 Rebounds 3.5 3.8 3.9 Assists 12.5 12.3 13.2 PRA -- 40.7 38 PR -- 28.4 24.8 3PM 3.5 3.7 3.1



Looking to bet on one or more of Haliburton's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Tyrese Haliburton Insights vs. the Knicks

This season, he's put up 16.2% of the Pacers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 17.4 per contest.

He's taken 8.7 threes per game, or 19.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Haliburton's opponents, the Knicks, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 23rd, averaging 101 possessions per game, while his Pacers average 106.3 per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Knicks have conceded 113.1 points per contest, which is 12th-best in the league.

The Knicks are the fourth-ranked team in the league, giving up 41.2 rebounds per contest.

Conceding 25.8 assists per game, the Knicks are the 11th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Knicks allow 13.3 made 3-pointers per game, 18th-ranked in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Tyrese Haliburton vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/11/2023 27 15 3 7 1 0 1 12/18/2022 32 15 1 10 2 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.