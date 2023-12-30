The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (10-3) will try to continue a six-game winning stretch when hosting the Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-7) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at E. A. Diddle Arena. This contest is at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Western Kentucky vs. Abilene Christian Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky

E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

Western Kentucky Stats Insights

This season, the Hilltoppers have a 44.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.9% lower than the 45.1% of shots the Wildcats' opponents have made.

Western Kentucky is 4-2 when it shoots better than 45.1% from the field.

The Hilltoppers are the 23rd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats rank 290th.

The 79.9 points per game the Hilltoppers put up are just 4.7 more points than the Wildcats give up (75.2).

Western Kentucky is 7-1 when scoring more than 75.2 points.

Western Kentucky Home & Away Comparison

In home games, Western Kentucky is scoring 7.4 more points per game (86) than it is away from home (78.6).

In 2023-24, the Hilltoppers are allowing 69.8 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they are allowing 74.2.

Looking at three-pointers, Western Kentucky has fared better in home games this season, averaging 8.8 treys per game with a 33.1% three-point percentage, compared to 6 threes per game and a 29.7% three-point percentage away from home.

Western Kentucky Upcoming Schedule