2024 NCAA Bracketology: Western Kentucky March Madness Resume | January 1
What are Western Kentucky's chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.
How Western Kentucky ranks
|Record
|CUSA Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|11-3
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|233
Western Kentucky's best wins
When it comes to its best win this season, Western Kentucky beat the Wright State Raiders on the road on December 12. The final score was 91-84. Don McHenry tallied a team-high 30 points with three rebounds and two assists in the game against Wright State.
Next best wins
- 65-64 at home over Austin Peay (No. 206/RPI) on December 16
- 86-84 at home over Abilene Christian (No. 238/RPI) on December 30
- 73-70 on the road over Cal Baptist (No. 245/RPI) on December 19
- 72-65 over Bowling Green (No. 251/RPI) on November 24
- 86-81 on the road over Murray State (No. 316/RPI) on November 14
Western Kentucky's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 7-0
- Based on the RPI, the Hilltoppers have seven wins versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the sixth-most in the country.
Schedule insights
- Based on our predictions, Western Kentucky faces the 297th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the season.
- Of the Hilltoppers' 16 remaining games this season, 16 are against teams with worse records, and eight are against teams with records over .500.
- Of WKU's 16 remaining games this year, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Western Kentucky's next game
- Matchup: Western Kentucky Hilltoppers vs. Liberty Flames
- Date/Time: Saturday, January 6 at 6:00 PM ET
- Location: E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
