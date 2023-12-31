Will Alec Pierce cash his Week 17 anytime TD player prop when the Indianapolis Colts take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and dissect the relevant numbers.

Will Alec Pierce score a touchdown against the Raiders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a TD)

Pierce has put together a 456-yard year thus far (30.4 yards per game) with one TD, reeling in 31 throws out of 60 targets.

Pierce has had a touchdown catch in one of 15 games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Alec Pierce Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Jaguars 3 1 5 0 Week 2 @Texans 2 2 28 0 Week 3 @Ravens 7 3 43 0 Week 4 Rams 2 1 38 0 Week 5 Titans 2 1 10 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 6 3 25 0 Week 7 Browns 3 3 53 0 Week 8 Saints 5 3 41 0 Week 9 @Panthers 2 0 0 0 Week 10 @Patriots 1 1 21 0 Week 12 Buccaneers 6 4 27 0 Week 13 @Titans 6 3 100 1 Week 14 @Bengals 3 2 22 0 Week 15 Steelers 5 1 13 0 Week 16 @Falcons 7 3 30 0

