Who’s the Best Team in the ASUN? See our Weekly Women's ASUN Power Rankings
Searching for an updated view of the ASUN and how each team measures up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the top teams from the cellar dwellers.
Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
ASUN Power Rankings
1. FGCU
- Current Record: 10-4 | Projected Record: 24-4
- Overall Rank: 63rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 44th
- Last Game: W 106-42 vs Webber International
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Jacksonville
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
2. Eastern Kentucky
- Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 21-7
- Overall Rank: 163rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 302nd
- Last Game: W 59-54 vs Samford
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Lipscomb
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
3. Central Arkansas
- Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 18-9
- Overall Rank: 164th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 266th
- Last Game: W 65-59 vs Alabama A&M
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ North Alabama
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
4. Lipscomb
- Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 17-10
- Overall Rank: 168th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 152nd
- Last Game: W 91-52 vs Tennessee Wesleyan
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Eastern Kentucky
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
5. Austin Peay
- Current Record: 7-7 | Projected Record: 16-11
- Overall Rank: 193rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 257th
- Last Game: W 53-44 vs Miami (OH)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Bellarmine
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
6. North Florida
- Current Record: 6-8 | Projected Record: 13-14
- Overall Rank: 233rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 93rd
- Last Game: W 76-71 vs Florida A&M
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Stetson
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
7. Kennesaw State
- Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 9-18
- Overall Rank: 256th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 27th
- Last Game: L 57-55 vs Georgetown
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Mercer
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
8. Jacksonville
- Current Record: 4-9 | Projected Record: 7-20
- Overall Rank: 284th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 88th
- Last Game: L 110-68 vs LSU
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: FGCU
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
9. North Alabama
- Current Record: 4-9 | Projected Record: 6-21
- Overall Rank: 286th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 202nd
- Last Game: L 79-58 vs Auburn
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Central Arkansas
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
10. Stetson
- Current Record: 5-9 | Projected Record: 8-20
- Overall Rank: 294th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 295th
- Last Game: W 73-60 vs Flagler
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ North Florida
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
11. Bellarmine
- Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 5-21
- Overall Rank: 308th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 140th
- Last Game: W 70-66 vs Ohio
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Austin Peay
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
12. Queens (NC)
- Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 3-23
- Overall Rank: 340th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 347th
- Last Game: W 66-48 vs Gardner-Webb
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Kennesaw State
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
Sportsbook Promo Codes
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.