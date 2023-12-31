The Kansas City Chiefs (9-6) will meet the Cincinnati Bengals (8-7) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs are significant favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 7 points. The over/under for the outing is 45.5 points.

In this week's NFL action, the Chiefs play the Bengals. For those who plan to place some in-game bets, we have all of the stats you need to know about these two squads.

Bengals vs. Chiefs Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In 2023, the Bengals have led after the first quarter in five games, have been losing after the first quarter in six games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in four games .

At the conclusion of the first quarter this season, the Chiefs have been winning six times, have been behind six times, and have been knotted up three times.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 4.3 points in the first quarter this season. On defense, it is allowing 3.4 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Bengals have outscored their opponent in the second quarter six times, been outscored eight times, and tied one time in 15 games this year.

In 15 games this season, the Chiefs have won the second quarter eight times, lost five times, and been knotted up two times.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 11 points in the second quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 5.7 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Out of 15 games this year, the Bengals have outscored their opponent in the third quarter five times, lost seven times, and tied three times.

In 15 games this year, the Chiefs have outscored their opponent in the third quarter eight times, lost five times, and tied two times.

On offense, Kansas City is averaging 4.9 points in the third quarter (10th-ranked) this season. It is surrendering three points on average in the third quarter (fifth-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

So far this season, the Bengals have won the fourth quarter in six games, been outscored in that quarter in five games, and they've tied in that quarter in four games.

In 15 games this season, the Chiefs have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter five times, lost seven times, and tied three times.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 3.1 points in the fourth quarter this season. Defensively, it is allowing 4.5 points on average in that quarter.

Bengals vs. Chiefs Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

In 2023, the Bengals have led after the first half in five games, have been behind after the first half in eight games, and have been knotted up after the first half in two games.

The Chiefs have been leading after the first half in 10 games (7-3 in those contests), have been losing after the first half in three games (0-3), and have been knotted up after the first half in two games (2-0) in 2023.

2nd Half

In 15 games this season, the Bengals have won the second half six times, lost five times, and been knotted up four times.

The Chiefs have outscored their opponent in the second half in eight games this season (5-3 in those contests), been outscored in the second half in six games (4-2), and they've been knotted up in the second half in one game (0-1).

Kansas City's offense is averaging eight points in the second half this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 7.5 points on average in the second half.

