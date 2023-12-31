A win by the Kansas City Chiefs over the Cincinnati Bengals is our computer model projection for these teams' upcoming matchup, on Sunday, December 31 at 4:25 PM ET (at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium). For a full breakdown, including the spread, over/under and final score, keep scrolling.

The Chiefs rank ninth in total offense this year (355.4 yards per game), but they've been playing really well on the other side of the ball, ranking second-best in the NFL with 355.4 yards allowed per game. The Bengals' defense has been bottom-five in total defense this season, surrendering 383.4 total yards per game, which ranks second-worst. Offensively, they rank 21st with 322.1 total yards per contest.

Bengals vs. Chiefs Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Bengals (+7) Under (44) Chiefs 24, Bengals 18

Bengals Betting Info

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 27.8% chance of a victory for the Bengals.

Cincinnati is 6-7-2 ATS this season.

The Bengals have been an underdog by 7 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Cincinnati games have gone over the point total nine out of 15 times this season.

Games involving the Bengals this year have averaged 43.9 points per game, a 0.1-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

Chiefs Betting Info

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Chiefs a 77.8% chance to win.

Kansas City has compiled an 8-7-0 record against the spread this season.

The Chiefs are 4-3 ATS this season when playing as at least 7-point favorites.

In Kansas City's 15 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

The over/under in this matchup is 44 points, 2.6 fewer than the average total in this season's Chiefs contests.

Bengals vs. Chiefs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Kansas City 22.2 17.7 22.5 16.4 21.9 19.1 Cincinnati 21.2 23.0 22.8 19.8 19.4 26.7

