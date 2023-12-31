Bengals vs. Chiefs Injury Report — Week 17
Entering this week's action, the Cincinnati Bengals (8-7) have five players currently listed on the injury report as they take on the Kansas City Chiefs (9-6) on Sunday, December 31 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, with the opening kick at 4:25 PM .
The Bengals' last game was a 34-11 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Chiefs enter this matchup following a 20-14 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in their most recent outing.
Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Joe Mixon
|RB
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Cam Taylor-Britt
|CB
|Ankle
|Full Participation In Practice
|Jalen Davis
|CB
|Groin
|Questionable
|Mitchell Wilcox
|TE
|Foot
|Limited Participation In Practice
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Kansas City Chiefs Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Isiah Pacheco
|RB
|Concussion
|Probable
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|RB
|Illness
|Questionable
|Kadarius Toney
|WR
|Hip
|Out
|Mecole Hardman
|WR
|Thumb
|Probable
|Donovan Smith
|OT
|Neck
|Out
|Jaylen Watson
|CB
|Illness
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Charles Omenihu
|DE
|Groin
|Full Participation In Practice
|L'Jarius Sneed
|CB
|Calf
|Questionable
|Trent McDuffie
|CB
|Shoulder
|Full Participation In Practice
|Mike Edwards
|S
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|Trey Smith
|OG
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
Bengals vs. Chiefs Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- TV Info: CBS
Bengals Season Insights
- The Bengals' defense has been bottom-five in total defense this season, ceding 383.4 total yards per game, which ranks second-worst. On the offensive side of the ball, they rank 21st with 322.1 total yards per contest.
- The Bengals are putting up 21.2 points per contest on offense this season (20th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are surrendering 23 points per contest (21st-ranked) on defense.
- The Bengals rank 11th in passing yards per game (239.4), but they've been worse defensively, ranking fifth-worst in the NFL with 256.1 passing yards surrendered per contest.
- Cincinnati's running game has been sputtering, ranking worst in the NFL with 82.7 rushing yards per game. It has been more productive defensively, surrendering 127.3 rushing yards per contest (26th-ranked).
- The Bengals own a top-five turnover margin this season, ranking fourth-best at +8.
Bengals vs. Chiefs Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Chiefs (-6.5)
- Moneyline: Chiefs (-300), Bengals (+230)
- Total: 44 points
