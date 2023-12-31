Entering this week's action, the Cincinnati Bengals (8-7) have five players currently listed on the injury report as they take on the Kansas City Chiefs (9-6) on Sunday, December 31 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, with the opening kick at 4:25 PM .

The Bengals' last game was a 34-11 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Chiefs enter this matchup following a 20-14 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in their most recent outing.

Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Joe Mixon RB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Ja'Marr Chase WR Shoulder Questionable Cam Taylor-Britt CB Ankle Full Participation In Practice Jalen Davis CB Groin Questionable Mitchell Wilcox TE Foot Limited Participation In Practice

Kansas City Chiefs Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Isiah Pacheco RB Concussion Probable Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB Illness Questionable Kadarius Toney WR Hip Out Mecole Hardman WR Thumb Probable Donovan Smith OT Neck Out Jaylen Watson CB Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Charles Omenihu DE Groin Full Participation In Practice L'Jarius Sneed CB Calf Questionable Trent McDuffie CB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Mike Edwards S Knee Full Participation In Practice Trey Smith OG Ankle Limited Participation In Practice

Other Week 17 Injury Reports

Bengals vs. Chiefs Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri TV Info: CBS

CBS

Bengals Season Insights

The Bengals' defense has been bottom-five in total defense this season, ceding 383.4 total yards per game, which ranks second-worst. On the offensive side of the ball, they rank 21st with 322.1 total yards per contest.

The Bengals are putting up 21.2 points per contest on offense this season (20th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are surrendering 23 points per contest (21st-ranked) on defense.

The Bengals rank 11th in passing yards per game (239.4), but they've been worse defensively, ranking fifth-worst in the NFL with 256.1 passing yards surrendered per contest.

Cincinnati's running game has been sputtering, ranking worst in the NFL with 82.7 rushing yards per game. It has been more productive defensively, surrendering 127.3 rushing yards per contest (26th-ranked).

The Bengals own a top-five turnover margin this season, ranking fourth-best at +8.

Bengals vs. Chiefs Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Chiefs (-6.5)

Chiefs (-6.5) Moneyline: Chiefs (-300), Bengals (+230)

Chiefs (-300), Bengals (+230) Total: 44 points

