The Cincinnati Bengals (8-7) visit the Kansas City Chiefs (9-6) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Bengals

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Bengals Insights

This year the Bengals rack up 3.5 more points per game (21.2) than the Chiefs allow (17.7).

The Bengals rack up 34.8 more yards per game (322.1) than the Chiefs give up (287.3).

This season Cincinnati averages 82.7 yards per game on the ground, 30.8 fewer than Kansas City allows (113.5).

The Bengals have 15 giveaways this season, while the Chiefs have 16 takeaways.

Bengals Away Performance

In road games, the Bengals put up 19.4 points per game and concede 26.7. That's less than they score overall (21.2), and more than they allow (23.0).

The Bengals' average yards gained on the road (323.4) is higher than their overall average (322.1). But their average yards conceded in road games (383.1) is lower than overall (383.4).

Cincinnati accumulates 219.9 passing yards per game in road games (19.5 less than its overall average), and gives up 243.9 in away games (12.2 less than overall).

The Bengals' average rushing yards gained (103.6) and allowed (139.3) on the road are both higher than their overall averages of 82.7 and 127.3, respectively.

On the road, the Bengals convert 33.3% of third downs and allow 45.5% to be converted. That's less than they convert overall (37.4%), and more than they allow (43.2%).

Bengals Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/10/2023 Indianapolis W 34-14 CBS 12/16/2023 Minnesota W 27-24 NFL Network 12/23/2023 at Pittsburgh L 34-11 NBC 12/31/2023 at Kansas City - CBS 1/7/2024 Cleveland - -

