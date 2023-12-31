Check out best bets for when the Indianapolis Colts (8-7) and the Las Vegas Raiders (7-8) square off at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

When is Colts vs. Raiders?

Game Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

Best Moneyline Bet

The model and BetMGM both have the Colts taking home the win, but the model has them winning by slightly less (2.2 points). Lean towards taking the Raiders.

The implied probability for this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Colts a 67.2% chance to win.

The Colts have been the moneyline favorite a total of five times this season, and they've won each of those games.

Indianapolis has yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -205 or shorter.

This season, the Raiders have been the underdog eight times and won two of those games.

Las Vegas has a record of 1-5 in games where oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +170 on the moneyline.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Las Vegas (+4)



Las Vegas (+4) The Colts have covered the spread in a game nine times this season (9-6-0).

The Raiders have gone 8-5-2 against the spread this season.

In games they have played as 4-point or bigger underdogs, Las Vegas owns an ATS record of 2-3-1.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (42.5)



Over (42.5) Between them, these two teams average 0.1 more points per game (42.6) than this matchup's total (42.5).

Opponents of these two teams have averaged a combined 44.4 points per game, 1.9 more than the over/under in this matchup.

A total of 10 of the Colts' 15 games with a set total have hit the over (66.7%).

Raiders games have gone over the point total in four out of 15 opportunities (26.7%).

Jonathan Taylor Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 18.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 8 57.1 5 17.1 1

Zamir White Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 17.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 11 24.4 1 4.9 0

