The Indianapolis Colts (8-7) will meet the Las Vegas Raiders (7-8) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Colts are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4 points. The over/under in the outing is set at 42.5 points.

In this week's NFL action, the Colts square off against the Raiders. For those who want to place some in-game bets, we have all of the info you need to know about these two teams.

Colts vs. Raiders Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Colts have been leading after the first quarter in six games, have been behind after the first quarter in six games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in three games in 2023.

Indianapolis' offense is averaging 5.1 points in the first quarter this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 5.9 points on average in the first quarter.

The Raiders have led seven times, have trailed four times, and have been tied four times at the end of the first quarter this year.

2nd Quarter

The Colts have won the second quarter in five games this season, lost the second quarter in six games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in four games.

Indianapolis' offense is averaging 7.3 points in the second quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 7.9 points on average in the second quarter.

The Raiders have outscored their opponent in the second quarter four times, been outscored nine times, and tied two times in 15 games this season.

3rd Quarter

The Colts have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in five games this season, lost the third quarter in nine games, and been tied in the third quarter in one game.

On offense, Indianapolis is averaging 3.6 points in the third quarter (25th-ranked) this year. It is giving up 5.6 points on average in the third quarter (25th-ranked) on defense.

Out of 15 games this year, the Raiders have outscored their opponent in the third quarter four times, lost nine times, and tied two times.

4th Quarter

In 15 games this season, the Colts have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter six times, lost eight times, and tied one time.

Indianapolis' offense is averaging 5.3 points in the fourth quarter this year. Defensively, it is allowing 6.4 points on average in that quarter.

In the Raiders' 15 games this year, they have won the fourth quarter six times, lost eight times, and been knotted up one time.

Colts vs. Raiders Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

In 15 games this year, the Colts have had the lead after the first half eight times (7-1 in those games) and have been losing after the first half seven times (1-6).

At the completion of the first half, the Raiders have been winning four times (4-0 in those games), have trailed nine times (3-6), and have been knotted up two times (0-2).

2nd Half

In 15 games this season, the Colts have outscored their opponent in the second half five times, been outscored eight times, and tied two times.

Indianapolis' offense is averaging 8.9 points in the second half this year. Defensively, it is giving up 12 points on average in the second half.

This year, the Raiders have outscored their opponent in the second half in five games (2-3 in those contests), been outscored in the second half in nine games (4-5), and they've tied in the second half in one game (1-0).

