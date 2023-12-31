Entering this week's action, the Indianapolis Colts (8-7) have 10 players currently listed on the injury report as they square off against the Las Vegas Raiders (7-8) on Sunday, December 31 at Lucas Oil Stadium, with kick-off at 1:00 PM .

The Colts enter this matchup after a 29-10 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in their last outing.

The Raiders are coming off of a victory over the Kansas City Chiefs by the score of 20-14.

Indianapolis Colts Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Zack Moss RB Forearm Out Michael Pittman Jr. WR Concussion Questionable Segun Olubi LB Hip Limited Participation In Practice Braden Smith OT Knee Questionable Jack Anderson OG Illness Full Participation In Practice Cameron McGrone LB Illness Doubtful DeForest Buckner DT Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Kenny Moore II CB Back Questionable D.J. Montgomery WR Groin Questionable Ameer Speed CB Knee Full Participation In Practice

Las Vegas Raiders Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Joshua Jacobs RB Quad Doubtful D.J. Turner WR Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Kolton Miller OT Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Andre James C Ankle Questionable Greg Van Roten OG NIR - Personal Did Not Participate In Practice Jermaine Eluemunor OL Knee Questionable Jacob Bobenmoyer LS Knee Full Participation In Practice Malcolm Koonce DE Ribs Limited Participation In Practice Michael Mayer TE Toe Out

Colts vs. Raiders Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana TV Info: CBS

Colts Season Insights

The Colts are putting up 334.4 yards per game on offense (15th in NFL), and they rank 22nd defensively with 351.4 yards allowed per game.

The Colts sport the 10th-ranked scoring offense this year (23.6 points per game), and they've been less effective defensively, ranking fifth-worst with 24.8 points allowed per game.

The Colts are putting up 221.2 passing yards per game on offense this year (20th in NFL), and they are surrendering 220.7 passing yards per game (14th) on the other side of the ball.

With 130.7 rushing yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks fifth-worst in the NFL, Indianapolis has been forced to rely on their 13th-ranked running game (113.2 rushing yards per contest) to keep them in games.

The Colts rank 11th in the league with a +3 turnover margin after forcing 24 turnovers (seventh in the NFL) while committing 21 (18th in the NFL).

Colts vs. Raiders Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Colts (-4)

Colts (-4) Moneyline: Colts (-200), Raiders (+165)

Colts (-200), Raiders (+165) Total: 42.5 points

