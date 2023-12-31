The Las Vegas Raiders (7-8) will do their best to defy oddsmakers when they take on the Indianapolis Colts (8-7) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 as 3.5-point underdogs. For this game, the total has been set at 43.5 points.

The recent betting insights and trends for the Colts can be seen below before you bet on their matchup against Raiders. Before the Raiders square off against the Colts, here are their betting insights and trends.

Colts vs. Raiders Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Indianapolis Moneyline Las Vegas Moneyline BetMGM Colts (-3.5) 43.5 -185 +150 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Colts (-3.5) 43.5 -180 +152 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Indianapolis vs. Las Vegas Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana TV Info: CBS

Colts vs. Raiders Betting Insights

So far this season, Indianapolis has put together a 9-6-0 record against the spread.

Indianapolis has hit the over in 10 of its 15 games with a set total (66.7%).

Las Vegas has eight wins in 15 contests against the spread this season.

The Raiders have two wins ATS (2-4) as a 3.5-point underdog or greater this season.

Las Vegas has played 15 games this year, and four of them have hit the over.

