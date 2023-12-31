Will Gardner Minshew Score a Touchdown Against the Raiders in Week 17?
Should you wager on Gardner Minshew getting into the end zone in the Indianapolis Colts' upcoming Week 17 matchup versus the Las Vegas Raiders, which kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.
Will Gardner Minshew score a touchdown against the Raiders?
Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a TD)
- Minshew has 88 rushing yards (6.3 ypg) on 31 carries, with three touchdowns.
- Minshew has had multiple rushing touchdowns once this season. That was one of two games in which he scored on the ground.
Gardner Minshew Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Jaguars
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Texans
|19
|23
|171
|1
|0
|2
|3
|0
|Week 3
|@Ravens
|27
|44
|227
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Titans
|11
|14
|155
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|Week 6
|@Jaguars
|33
|55
|329
|1
|3
|2
|4
|0
|Week 7
|Browns
|15
|23
|305
|2
|1
|3
|29
|2
|Week 8
|Saints
|23
|41
|213
|2
|1
|1
|3
|0
|Week 9
|@Panthers
|17
|26
|127
|1
|0
|5
|5
|0
|Week 10
|@Patriots
|18
|28
|194
|0
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|Week 12
|Buccaneers
|24
|41
|251
|0
|1
|3
|6
|1
|Week 13
|@Titans
|26
|42
|312
|2
|0
|3
|2
|0
|Week 14
|@Bengals
|26
|39
|240
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|Week 15
|Steelers
|18
|28
|215
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 16
|@Falcons
|20
|37
|201
|0
|1
|4
|31
|0
