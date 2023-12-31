Jake Browning Week 17 Preview vs. the Chiefs
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning has a difficult matchup in Week 17 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), facing the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs are giving up the second-fewest passing yards in the NFL, 173.8 per game.
Browning has tallied 1,583 passing yards (226.1 per game) for Cincinnati, completing 72% of his throws with eight touchdown passes and six interceptions on the year. In addition, Browning has 77 yards rushing (11.0 yards per game) on 18 attempts, and Browning has hit paydirt two times.
Browning vs. the Chiefs
- Browning vs the Chiefs (since 2021): No games
- Not a single opposing quarterback has thrown for 300 or more passing yards in an outing against Kansas City this season.
- The Chiefs have allowed 12 players to throw one or more TDs in a game this season.
- Kansas City has allowed four players to throw at least two touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.
- Two players have thrown for three or more TDs in an outing against the Chiefs this season.
- Browning will face the NFL's second-ranked pass defense this week. The Chiefs concede 173.8 passing yards per game.
- Opponents of the Chiefs have scored 18 touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). The Chiefs' defense is seventh in the league in that category.
Jake Browning Passing Props vs. the Chiefs
- Passing Yards: 234.5 (-115)
- Passing TDs: 1.5 (+130)
Browning Passing Insights
- The Bengals have passed 63.3% of the time and run 36.7% this season. They rank 20th in the NFL in scoring.
- Browning has 1,583 yards on 186 attempts this season to average 8.5 yards per attempt.
- Browning has thrown for a touchdown in six of seven games this year, with more than one TD pass twice.
- He has 10 total touchdowns this season (30.3% of his team's 33 offensive TDs).
- Browning has attempted 23 passes in the red zone (18.4% of his team's red zone plays).
Jake Browning Rushing Props vs the Chiefs
- Rushing Yards: 6.5 (-110)
Browning Rushing Insights
- Browning has hit the over on his rushing yards total one time in five opportunities this season.
- Browning has rushed for a touchdown in two games this season, but did not score more than one in either game.
- He has six red zone rushing carries (10.7% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).
Browning's Recent Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Passing Stats
|Rushing Stats
|at Steelers
|12/23/2023
|Week 16
|28-for-42 / 335 YDS / 1 TD / 3 INTs
|1 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Vikings
|12/16/2023
|Week 15
|29-for-42 / 324 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT
|4 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Colts
|12/10/2023
|Week 14
|18-for-24 / 275 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT
|3 ATT / 7 YDS / 1 TD
|at Jaguars
|12/4/2023
|Week 13
|32-for-37 / 354 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs
|2 ATT / 22 YDS / 1 TD
|vs. Steelers
|11/26/2023
|Week 12
|19-for-26 / 227 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT
|3 ATT / 9 YDS / 0 TDs
