The Samford Bulldogs (7-6) will try to halt a three-game losing stretch when visiting the Kentucky Wildcats (6-7) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Memorial Coliseum. This game is at 1:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky
  • TV: SEC Network +

Kentucky vs. Samford Scoring Comparison

  • The Bulldogs score an average of 59.8 points per game, 10.5 fewer points than the 70.3 the Wildcats allow to opponents.
  • Samford is 2-0 when it scores more than 70.3 points.
  • Kentucky is 2-1 when it allows fewer than 59.8 points.
  • The Wildcats score 7.0 more points per game (65.5) than the Bulldogs allow (58.5).
  • Kentucky has a 6-2 record when scoring more than 58.5 points.
  • Samford has a 7-2 record when allowing fewer than 65.5 points.
  • The Wildcats shoot 42.1% from the field, 4.7% higher than the Bulldogs concede defensively.
  • The Bulldogs make 39.3% of their shots from the field, 6.0% lower than the Wildcats' defensive field-goal percentage.

Kentucky Leaders

  • Ajae Petty: 15.4 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.2 STL, 60.0 FG%
  • Maddie Scherr: 16.0 PTS, 1.9 STL, 39.1 FG%, 34.0 3PT% (17-for-50)
  • Eniya Russell: 8.9 PTS, 42.7 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)
  • Brooklynn Miles: 5.2 PTS, 36.1 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16)
  • Saniah Tyler: 10.1 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (27-for-79)

Kentucky Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/10/2023 @ Louisville L 73-61 KFC Yum! Center
12/17/2023 Furman W 75-45 Memorial Coliseum
12/21/2023 Lipscomb W 87-80 Memorial Coliseum
12/31/2023 Samford - Memorial Coliseum
1/4/2024 Arkansas - Memorial Coliseum
1/7/2024 @ Tennessee - Thompson-Boling Arena

