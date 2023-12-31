Louisville vs. Miami (FL) Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 31
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 9:40 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's game at Watsco Center has the No. 19 Louisville Cardinals (11-2) taking on the Miami Hurricanes (10-1) at 4:00 PM ET (on December 31). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 66-64 victory for Louisville, so it should be a tight matchup.
The Cardinals are coming off of a 59-51 win against Washington in their last outing on Wednesday.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Louisville vs. Miami (FL) Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Louisville vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction
- Prediction: Louisville 66, Miami (FL) 64
Other ACC Predictions
- Boston College vs Duke
- Clemson vs North Carolina
- Notre Dame vs Syracuse
- Clemson vs North Carolina
- Boston College vs Duke
- Notre Dame vs Syracuse
- Pittsburgh vs Virginia Tech
Louisville Schedule Analysis
- Against the No. 20 Gonzaga Bulldogs on November 26, the Cardinals picked up their signature win of the season, an 81-70 victory.
- The Cardinals have two wins versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 10th-most in the nation.
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Louisville is 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 15th-most victories.
- The Hurricanes have tied for the 70th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country based on the RPI (two).
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Louisville 2023-24 Best Wins
- 81-70 over Gonzaga (No. 20/AP Poll) on November 26
- 59-51 at home over Washington (No. 34) on December 20
- 64-58 on the road over Ole Miss (No. 61) on November 29
- 81-74 at home over DePaul (No. 76) on November 12
- 77-59 on the road over Cincinnati (No. 92) on November 6
Louisville Leaders
- Olivia Cochran: 11.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 51.8 FG%
- Kiki Jefferson: 12.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 52.3 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24)
- Nina Rickards: 7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 50.7 FG%
- Nyla Harris: 9.6 PTS, 58.5 FG%
- Sydney Taylor: 10.5 PTS, 35.5 FG%, 27.4 3PT% (20-for-73)
Louisville Performance Insights
- The Cardinals outscore opponents by 16.9 points per game (posting 75.7 points per game, 64th in college basketball, and conceding 58.8 per outing, 77th in college basketball) and have a +219 scoring differential.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.