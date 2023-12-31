How to Watch the Louisville vs. Miami (FL) Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 31
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 10:59 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Miami Hurricanes (10-1) aim to continue a nine-game home winning streak when hosting the Louisville Cardinals (11-2) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Louisville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida
- TV: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Louisville vs. Miami (FL) Scoring Comparison
- The Cardinals average 22.4 more points per game (75.7) than the Hurricanes give up (53.3).
- When it scores more than 53.3 points, Louisville is 11-2.
- Miami (FL)'s record is 10-1 when it gives up fewer than 75.7 points.
- The 71.6 points per game the Hurricanes average are 12.8 more points than the Cardinals allow (58.8).
- Miami (FL) has a 10-0 record when scoring more than 58.8 points.
- Louisville is 10-0 when allowing fewer than 71.6 points.
- The Hurricanes shoot 46.9% from the field, 5.3% higher than the Cardinals concede defensively.
- The Cardinals shoot 44.7% from the field, 8.6% higher than the Hurricanes concede.
Louisville Leaders
- Olivia Cochran: 11.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 51.8 FG%
- Kiki Jefferson: 12.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 52.3 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24)
- Nina Rickards: 7.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 50.7 FG%
- Nyla Harris: 9.6 PTS, 58.5 FG%
- Sydney Taylor: 10.5 PTS, 35.5 FG%, 27.4 3PT% (20-for-73)
Louisville Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/13/2023
|Morehead State
|W 74-48
|KFC Yum! Center
|12/16/2023
|@ UConn
|L 86-62
|XL Center
|12/20/2023
|Washington
|W 59-51
|KFC Yum! Center
|12/31/2023
|@ Miami (FL)
|-
|Watsco Center
|1/4/2024
|Duke
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
|1/11/2024
|@ Pittsburgh
|-
|Petersen Events Center
