How to Watch Morehead State vs. Southeast Missouri State on TV or Live Stream - December 31
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (5-8, 1-0 OVC) will host the Morehead State Eagles (9-4, 0-0 OVC) after winning four straight home games. It starts at 4:15 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023.
Morehead State vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:15 PM ET
- Where: Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Morehead State Stats Insights
- The Eagles make 46.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.4 percentage points lower than the Redhawks have allowed to their opponents (47.2%).
- Morehead State has a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.2% from the field.
- The Redhawks are the 284th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Eagles sit at seventh.
- The Eagles score 78 points per game, only 2.1 more points than the 75.9 the Redhawks allow.
- Morehead State has a 6-0 record when scoring more than 75.9 points.
Morehead State Home & Away Comparison
- In home games, Morehead State is averaging 26.6 more points per game (92.3) than it is on the road (65.7).
- When playing at home, the Eagles are giving up 21.5 fewer points per game (51.8) than when playing on the road (73.3).
- In terms of three-point shooting, Morehead State has fared better in home games this year, draining 12 three-pointers per game with a 40.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.9 threes per game and a 31.3% three-point percentage on the road.
Morehead State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/14/2023
|Saint Mary-Woods
|W 102-33
|Ellis T. Johnson Arena
|12/19/2023
|@ Indiana
|L 69-68
|Assembly Hall
|12/21/2023
|Alice Lloyd
|W 101-39
|Ellis T. Johnson Arena
|12/31/2023
|@ Southeast Missouri State
|-
|Show Me Center
|1/4/2024
|Tennessee Tech
|-
|Ellis T. Johnson Arena
|1/6/2024
|Tennessee State
|-
|Ellis T. Johnson Arena
