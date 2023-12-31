The Morehead State Eagles (5-6) will attempt to stop a five-game road losing streak when squaring off against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (3-9) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Show Me Center, airing at 2:00 PM ET.

Morehead State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Morehead State vs. Southeast Missouri State Scoring Comparison

The Eagles' 66.5 points per game are just 3.7 fewer points than the 70.2 the Redhawks give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 70.2 points, Morehead State is 3-1.

Southeast Missouri State is 3-2 when it allows fewer than 66.5 points.

The Redhawks average 63.5 points per game, only 0.8 more points than the 62.7 the Eagles give up.

Southeast Missouri State has a 3-4 record when putting up more than 62.7 points.

When Morehead State allows fewer than 63.5 points, it is 4-1.

The Redhawks are making 38.6% of their shots from the field, just 0.5% higher than the Eagles concede to opponents (38.1%).

The Eagles make 40.4% of their shots from the field, 3.1% lower than the Redhawks' defensive field-goal percentage.

Morehead State Leaders

Katie Novik: 9.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 43 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)

9.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 43 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24) Veronica Charles: 10.9 PTS, 2 STL, 33.1 FG%, 28.3 3PT% (13-for-46)

10.9 PTS, 2 STL, 33.1 FG%, 28.3 3PT% (13-for-46) Blessing King: 5.7 PTS, 8.8 REB, 57.1 FG%

5.7 PTS, 8.8 REB, 57.1 FG% Hallie Rhodes: 9.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 50.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

9.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 50.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Melissa Secchiaroli: 9.7 PTS, 37.4 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (22-for-64)

