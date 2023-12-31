NFC North foes match up when the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) and the Green Bay Packers (7-8) play on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

In the story below, we lay out all the details you need to know about how to live stream this game on Fubo.

How to Watch Vikings vs. Packers

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Vikings vs. Packers Insights

The Vikings rack up just 1.2 fewer points per game (20.9) than the Packers surrender (22.1).

This season Green Bay racks up just 2.3 more points per game (22.2) than Minnesota surrenders (19.9).

The Vikings collect 350.2 yards per game, only 2.7 fewer than the 352.9 the Packers allow per matchup.

Green Bay averages only 10.5 more yards per game (331.4) than Minnesota allows per contest (320.9).

The Vikings rush for 93.1 yards per game, 42.8 fewer than the 135.9 the Packers allow per contest.

Green Bay rushes for 106.9 yards per game, 11.5 more than the 95.4 Minnesota allows per contest.

This year, the Vikings have turned the ball over 30 times, 14 more than the Packers' takeaways (16).

This season Green Bay has 16 turnovers, five fewer than Minnesota has takeaways (21).

Vikings Home Performance

The Vikings' average points scored in home games (20.6) is lower than their overall average (20.9). But their average points allowed at home (21.9) is higher than overall (19.9).

At home, the Vikings rack up 377.9 yards per game and concede 337.3. That's more than they gain (350.2) and allow (320.9) overall.

Minnesota's average passing yards gained (302.1) and conceded (257.1) at home are both higher than its overall averages of 257.1 and 225.5, respectively.

The Vikings' average rushing yards gained (75.7) and allowed (80.1) at home are both lower than their overall averages of 93.1 and 95.4, respectively.

At home, the Vikings convert 39.8% of third downs and allow 44.8% to be converted. That's less than they convert overall (40%), and more than they allow (41.1%).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Vikings Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/10/2023 at Las Vegas W 3-0 FOX 12/16/2023 at Cincinnati L 27-24 NFL Network 12/24/2023 Detroit L 30-24 FOX 12/31/2023 Green Bay - NBC 1/7/2024 at Detroit - -

Packers Away Performance

In road games, the Packers score 24.4 points per game and give up 22.5. That is more than they score (22.2) and concede (22.1) overall.

The Packers' average yards gained in road games (330) is lower than their overall average (331.4). But their average yards allowed away from home (365.5) is higher than overall (352.9).

In road games, Green Bay accumulates 213.4 passing yards per game and concedes 212.5. That's less than it gains (224.5) and allows (216.9) overall.

The Packers rack up 116.6 rushing yards per game in road games (9.7 more than their overall average), and concede 153 away from home (17.1 more than overall).

The Packers convert 45.3% of third downs in away games (0.6% higher than their overall average), and concede 37.5% on the road (4.9% lower than overall).

Packers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/11/2023 at New York L 24-22 ABC 12/17/2023 Tampa Bay L 34-20 CBS 12/24/2023 at Carolina W 33-30 FOX 12/31/2023 at Minnesota - NBC 1/7/2024 Chicago - -

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.