Zack Moss was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Indianapolis Colts have a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 17. Looking for Moss' stats? Here is everything you need to know.

In the running game, Moss has season stats of 177 rushes for 764 yards and five TDs, averaging 4.3 yards per carry. He also has 27 catches on 37 targets for 192 yards.

Zack Moss Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Forearm

The Colts have no other running back on the injury list.

Week 17 Injury Reports

Colts vs. Raiders Game Info

Game Day: December 31, 2023

December 31, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Moss 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 177 764 5 4.3 37 27 192 2

Moss Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 2 @Texans 18 88 1 4 19 0 Week 3 @Ravens 30 122 0 2 23 1 Week 4 Rams 18 70 0 0 0 0 Week 5 Titans 23 165 2 2 30 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 7 21 1 6 38 0 Week 7 Browns 18 57 0 1 5 0 Week 8 Saints 11 66 1 1 8 0 Week 9 @Panthers 7 26 0 0 0 0 Week 10 @Patriots 1 2 0 0 0 0 Week 12 Buccaneers 8 55 0 2 15 0 Week 13 @Titans 19 51 0 2 6 0 Week 14 @Bengals 13 28 0 4 28 0 Week 15 Steelers 4 13 0 3 20 1

