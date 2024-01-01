Aaron Nesmith's Indiana Pacers take the court versus the Milwaukee Bucks at 8:00 PM ET on Monday.

In his last game, a 140-126 win against the Knicks, Nesmith had 25 points.

With prop bets in place for Nesmith, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Aaron Nesmith Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 12.2 13.6 Rebounds 4.5 3.3 3.6 Assists -- 1.1 1.2 PRA -- 16.6 18.4 PR -- 15.5 17.2 3PM 2.5 2.3 3.1



Aaron Nesmith Insights vs. the Bucks

Nesmith is responsible for attempting 7.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.1 per game.

He's connected on 2.3 threes per game, or 13.8% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Nesmith's Pacers average 106.2 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the Bucks are one of the league's fastest, ranking ninth with 104.8 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Bucks have conceded 118.9 points per game, which is 24th-best in the league.

On the glass, the Bucks are 19th in the NBA, conceding 43.8 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Bucks are ranked 15th in the league, conceding 26.4 per game.

Giving up 11.5 made 3-pointers per game, the Bucks are the sixth-ranked squad in the league.

Aaron Nesmith vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/13/2023 25 12 1 1 2 0 0 12/7/2023 27 6 1 1 1 1 0 11/9/2023 16 6 1 0 2 0 0

