Monday's Horizon slate includes the Detroit Mercy Titans (7-4) versus the Northern Kentucky Norse (2-6) at 1:00 PM ET.

Northern Kentucky vs. Detroit Mercy Game Information

Game Day: Monday, January 1

Monday, January 1 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Northern Kentucky Players to Watch

Carter McCray: 12.8 PTS, 9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.8 PTS, 9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Khamari Mitchell-Steen: 14.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Macey Blevins: 13.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Noelle Hubert: 5.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

5.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Allison Basye: 7.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Detroit Mercy Players to Watch

Irene Murua: 12.4 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.4 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Emma Trawally Porta: 8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK

8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK Imani McNeal: 7.3 PTS, 3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.3 PTS, 3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Myonna Hooper: 8.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Amaya Burch: 6.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

