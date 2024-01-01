The Detroit Mercy Titans (9-4) will host the Northern Kentucky Norse (2-9) after winning three straight home games. It begins at 1:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1, 2024.

Northern Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Calihan Hall in Detroit, Michigan

Calihan Hall in Detroit, Michigan TV: ESPN+

Northern Kentucky vs. Detroit Mercy Scoring Comparison

The Norse put up only one more point per game (63.9) than the Titans give up (62.9).

Northern Kentucky is 2-3 when it scores more than 62.9 points.

Detroit Mercy is 7-0 when it allows fewer than 63.9 points.

The Titans record 65.1 points per game, 12.4 fewer points than the 77.5 the Norse allow.

The Titans are making 42.7% of their shots from the field, the same percentage the Norse allow to opponents.

The Norse shoot 41.7% from the field, 3.4% higher than the Titans allow.

Northern Kentucky Leaders

Carter McCray: 12.4 PTS, 9.2 REB, 50 FG%

12.4 PTS, 9.2 REB, 50 FG% Khamari Mitchell-Steen: 13.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 38.8 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19)

13.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 38.8 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19) Macey Blevins: 10.6 PTS, 40.4 FG%, 18.9 3PT% (7-for-37)

10.6 PTS, 40.4 FG%, 18.9 3PT% (7-for-37) Noelle Hubert: 5.1 PTS, 35.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (16-for-48)

5.1 PTS, 35.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (16-for-48) Allison Basye: 5.9 PTS, 42.4 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)

Northern Kentucky Schedule