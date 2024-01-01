The Milwaukee Bucks (19-7) are welcoming in the Indiana Pacers (13-12) for a contest between Central Division rivals at Fiserv Forum, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1, 2024. It's the fourth matchup between the teams this year.

Pacers vs. Bucks Game Information

Game Day: Monday, January 1

Monday, January 1 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSWI, BSIN

Pacers Players to Watch

Tyrese Haliburton is putting up 24.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 11.8 assists per contest. He's also sinking 50.3% of his shots from the field and 43.4% from 3-point range, with 3.6 triples per game (third in league).

On a per-game basis, Myles Turner gets the Pacers 16.5 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 2 blocked shots (seventh in NBA).

Bruce Brown gets the Pacers 12.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest while averaging 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Bennedict Mathurin is putting up 14.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. He is making 45.4% of his shots from the floor and 37.8% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per contest.

Buddy Hield gives the Pacers 12.8 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game while delivering 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Bucks Players to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo posts 31.2 points, 11 boards and 5.1 assists per contest, shooting 61.5% from the floor (sixth in league).

Damian Lillard posts 25.8 points, 7.1 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game.

Brook Lopez averages 13 points, 4.8 boards and 1.4 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 2.9 blocks (second in NBA).

Bobby Portis averages 12.7 points, 1.1 assists and 6.6 boards.

Malik Beasley averages 12.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. Defensively he averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocks.

Pacers vs. Bucks Stat Comparison

Bucks Pacers 124.4 Points Avg. 127.4 119.2 Points Allowed Avg. 127 50.3% Field Goal % 50.5% 38.3% Three Point % 37.6%

