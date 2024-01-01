Heading into a game against the Milwaukee Bucks (24-8), the Indiana Pacers (17-14) are keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1 at Fiserv Forum.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Pacers' last contest on Saturday ended in a 140-126 win over the Knicks. Myles Turner scored a team-leading 28 points for the Pacers in the victory.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Bruce Brown PG Questionable Knee 11.7 4.7 3

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Bucks Injuries: Jae Crowder: Out (Groin)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Pacers vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, January 1, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: BSWI and BSIN

BSWI and BSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.