Tyrese Haliburton, Top Pacers Players to Watch vs. the Bucks - January 1
Damian Lillard and Tyrese Haliburton are two players to watch when the Milwaukee Bucks (24-8) and the Indiana Pacers (17-14) meet at Fiserv Forum on Monday. Gametime is set for 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Pacers vs. Bucks
- Game Day: Monday, January 1
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Arena: Fiserv Forum
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI, BSIN
Pacers' Last Game
On Saturday, in their most recent game, the Pacers topped the Knicks 140-126. With 28 points, Myles Turner was their leading scorer.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Myles Turner
|28
|8
|2
|0
|0
|6
|Aaron Nesmith
|25
|1
|2
|1
|0
|7
|Tyrese Haliburton
|22
|5
|23
|2
|1
|2
Pacers vs Bucks Additional Info
Pacers Players to Watch
- Haliburton's averages for the season are 24.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 12.7 assists, making 49.8% of his shots from the field and 41.7% from 3-point range, with 3.6 triples per game (third in NBA).
- Turner averages 17.4 points, 7.4 boards and 1.1 assists, making 52.5% of his shots from the field and 37.4% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per game.
- Buddy Hield averages 13.4 points, 3.1 boards and 2.7 assists, making 45.1% of his shots from the floor and 39.6% from 3-point range, with 3 treys per game.
- Bennedict Mathurin gives the Pacers 13.8 points, 3.6 boards and 2 assists per contest, plus 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks.
- The Pacers get 11.7 points per game from Bruce Brown, plus 4.7 boards and 3 assists.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Tyrese Haliburton
|19
|3.2
|12.4
|0.9
|0.3
|2.7
|Myles Turner
|16.7
|5.6
|0.6
|0.3
|1.9
|1.6
|Buddy Hield
|12.8
|3.7
|2.7
|0.8
|0.9
|3
|Aaron Nesmith
|13.6
|3.6
|1.2
|1.3
|1
|3.1
|Obi Toppin
|9.2
|5.6
|1.4
|0.3
|0.8
|1.4
