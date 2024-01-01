Tyrese Haliburton's Indiana Pacers (17-14) and Giannis Antetokounmpo's Milwaukee Bucks (24-8) square off at Fiserv Forum on Monday, January 1. The matchup starts at 8:00 PM ET.

Pacers vs. Bucks Game Info

Game Day: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI and BSIN

BSWI and BSIN Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Arena: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum

Tyrese Haliburton vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo Fantasy Comparison

Stat Tyrese Haliburton Giannis Antetokounmpo Total Fantasy Pts 1315.0 1614.8 Fantasy Pts Per Game 48.7 53.8 Fantasy Rank 4 7

Tyrese Haliburton vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo Insights

Tyrese Haliburton & the Pacers

Haliburton gives the Pacers 24.5 points, 3.9 boards and 12.7 assists per game. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.6 blocks.

The Pacers put up 126.6 points per game (first in league) while allowing 124.8 per outing (29th in NBA). They have a +55 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 1.8 points per game.

Indiana is 29th in the NBA at 40 rebounds per game. That's 2.8 fewer than the 42.8 its opponents average.

The Pacers knock down 15 three-pointers per game (fourth-most in the league) while shooting 39% from deep (second-best in NBA). They are making 4.4 more threes than their opponents, who drain 10.6 per game at 39%.

Indiana and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Pacers commit 13.1 per game (15th in league) and force 13.4 (13th in NBA).

Giannis Antetokounmpo & the Bucks

Antetokounmpo posts 30.7 points, 11.1 boards and 5.7 assists per game, making 60.5% of shots from the field (sixth in league).

The Bucks are outscoring opponents by 6.1 points per game with a +193 scoring differential overall. They put up 125 points per game (second in the NBA) and give up 118.9 per contest (24th in the league).

Milwaukee is 10th in the NBA at 44.5 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 43.8 its opponents average.

The Bucks knock down 14.5 three-pointers per game (sixth-most in the league) at a 38.4% rate (fourth-best in the NBA), compared to the 11.5 per game their opponents make at a 33.5% rate.

Milwaukee has committed 1.4 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 13.1 (15th in NBA play) while forcing 11.7 (27th in the league).

Tyrese Haliburton vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo Advanced Stats

Stat Tyrese Haliburton Giannis Antetokounmpo Plus/Minus Per Game 4.9 6.4 Usage Percentage 26.7% 33.8% True Shooting Pct 63.7% 64.5% Total Rebound Pct 6.6% 17.7% Assist Pct 51.2% 27.3%

