The Nashville Predators' upcoming contest versus the Chicago Blackhawks is scheduled for Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Juuso Parssinen find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Juuso Parssinen score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Parssinen stats and insights

  • Parssinen has scored in six of 35 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In two games versus the Blackhawks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted four of them.
  • On the power play, Parssinen has accumulated two goals and one assist.
  • Parssinen's shooting percentage is 13.3%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

  • The Blackhawks are 30th in goals allowed, giving up 136 total goals (3.8 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 18.8 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Parssinen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/30/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 14:09 Away W 3-2 SO
12/29/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 14:46 Away L 5-4 OT
12/27/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:56 Home L 5-2
12/23/2023 Stars 0 0 0 14:14 Home L 3-2
12/19/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:18 Home L 5-2
12/16/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 12:13 Home W 3-1
12/15/2023 Hurricanes 2 1 1 14:22 Away W 6-5 OT
12/12/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:01 Home W 3-2 OT
12/10/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:46 Away W 2-1
12/9/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 13:58 Away L 4-0

Predators vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

