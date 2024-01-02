Lawrence County, KY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball is happening today in Lawrence County, Kentucky, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Lawrence County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lawrence County High School at Magoffin County High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Salyersville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
