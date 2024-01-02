Lee County, KY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
In Lee County, Kentucky, there are attractive high school basketball games on the docket today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lee County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Model Laboratory School at Lee County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Beattyville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.