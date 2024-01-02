Can we expect Luke Schenn scoring a goal when the Nashville Predators take on the Chicago Blackhawks at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Luke Schenn score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Schenn stats and insights

Schenn is yet to score through 18 games this season.

In one game against the Blackhawks this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Schenn has zero points on the power play.

Blackhawks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are giving up 136 total goals (3.8 per game) which ranks 30th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once while averaging 18.8 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Schenn recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 17:21 Away W 3-2 SO 12/29/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 14:43 Away L 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:01 Home L 5-2 12/23/2023 Stars 0 0 0 16:37 Home L 3-2 12/21/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:57 Away W 4-2 12/19/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:33 Home L 5-2 12/16/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:49 Home W 3-1 12/15/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:25 Away W 6-5 OT 12/12/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 15:10 Home W 3-2 OT 12/9/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:28 Away L 4-0

Predators vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

