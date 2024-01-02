Tuesday's contest that pits the UIC Flames (7-6, 0-2 MVC) against the Murray State Racers (4-9, 1-1 MVC) at CFSB Center has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 70-68 in favor of UIC. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on January 2.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Murray State vs. UIC Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Murray, Kentucky

Murray, Kentucky Venue: CFSB Center

Murray State vs. UIC Score Prediction

Prediction: UIC 70, Murray State 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Murray State vs. UIC

Computer Predicted Spread: UIC (-2.8)

UIC (-2.8) Computer Predicted Total: 138.0

Murray State is 4-8-0 against the spread, while UIC's ATS record this season is 7-3-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Racers are 7-5-0 and the Flames are 4-6-0. Murray State is 4-6 against the spread and 2-8 overall over its last 10 games, while UIC has gone 7-3 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Murray State Performance Insights

The Racers average 71.5 points per game (263rd in college basketball) while giving up 72.2 per contest (211th in college basketball). They have a -9 scoring differential overall.

The 34.0 rebounds per game Murray State averages rank 289th in the nation. Its opponents collect 34.8 per contest.

Murray State connects on 7.3 three-pointers per game (209th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.5. It shoots 31.8% from deep while its opponents hit 35.1% from long range.

The Racers rank 173rd in college basketball by averaging 95.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 314th in college basketball, allowing 96.3 points per 100 possessions.

Murray State has won the turnover battle by 2.2 turnovers per game, committing 8.9 (12th in college basketball play) while forcing 11.1 (267th in college basketball).

