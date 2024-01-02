The Murray State Racers (4-9, 1-1 MVC) are home in MVC action against the UIC Flames (7-6, 0-2 MVC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET.

Murray State vs. UIC Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Murray State Stats Insights

  • The Racers make 42.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than the Flames have allowed to their opponents (37.9%).
  • Murray State has a 4-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 37.9% from the field.
  • The Racers are the 289th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Flames sit at 177th.
  • The Racers record 8.7 more points per game (71.5) than the Flames allow (62.8).
  • Murray State is 4-6 when scoring more than 62.8 points.

Murray State Home & Away Comparison

  • Murray State posts 74.9 points per game at home, compared to 67.0 points per game in road games, a difference of 7.9 points per contest.
  • In 2023-24, the Racers are ceding 70.7 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they are allowing 73.5.
  • At home, Murray State is draining 1.9 fewer treys per game (6.9) than on the road (8.8). It also has a lower three-point percentage at home (30.6%) compared to away from home (35.4%).

Murray State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/18/2023 @ Little Rock L 80-66 Jack Stephens Center
12/22/2023 SMU L 92-65 CFSB Center
12/30/2023 Middle Tennessee W 75-54 CFSB Center
1/2/2024 UIC - CFSB Center
1/6/2024 @ Evansville - Ford Center
1/10/2024 @ Missouri State - Great Southern Bank Arena

