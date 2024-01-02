High school basketball competition in Pike County, Kentucky is on the schedule today, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Pike County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today

East Ridge High School at Richlands High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 2

7:00 PM ET on January 2 Location: Richlands, VA

Richlands, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Hurley High School at Phelps High School