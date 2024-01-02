The Nashville Predators will host the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday, January 2, with the Blackhawks having lost 11 consecutive road games.

You can catch the action on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO as the Predators square off against the Blackhawks.

Predators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Predators vs Blackhawks Additional Info

Predators vs. Blackhawks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/5/2023 Blackhawks Predators 4-3 (F/SO) NAS 11/18/2023 Predators Blackhawks 4-2 NAS

Predators Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Predators are allowing 116 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 19th in NHL play.

The Predators' 114 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 15th in the league.

In their last 10 matchups, the Predators are 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Predators have allowed 31 goals (3.1 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a three goals-per-game average (30 total) during that time.

Predators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Filip Forsberg 37 18 23 41 41 28 63.6% Ryan O'Reilly 37 14 16 30 13 30 52.4% Roman Josi 37 8 21 29 25 9 - Gustav Nyquist 37 8 19 27 20 8 50% Colton Sissons 37 11 9 20 9 16 51.6%

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

The Blackhawks give up 3.8 goals per game (136 in total), 30th in the league.

The Blackhawks' 87 goals on the season (2.4 per game) rank them 30th in the NHL.

In the last 10 games, the Blackhawks are 2-7-1 (55.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Blackhawks have given up 45 goals (4.5 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have scored 24 goals during that time.

Blackhawks Key Players