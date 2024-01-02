Predators vs. Blackhawks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 9:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Blackhawks (11-23-2) will try to stop an 11-game road losing streak when they square off against the Nashville Predators (20-16-1) on Tuesday, January 2 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Predators (-275)
|Blackhawks (+220)
|6.5
|Predators (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Predators Betting Insights
- The Predators are 8-5 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- Nashville has not played a game with moneyline odds of -275 or shorter.
- The Predators have an implied moneyline win probability of 73.3% in this matchup.
- Nashville's games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 6.5 goals 15 times.
Predators vs Blackhawks Additional Info
|Predators vs Blackhawks Odds/Over/Under
|Predators vs Blackhawks Prediction
|Predators vs Blackhawks Player Props
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Predators vs. Blackhawks Rankings
|Predators Total (Rank)
|Blackhawks Total (Rank)
|114 (15th)
|Goals
|87 (30th)
|116 (19th)
|Goals Allowed
|136 (30th)
|27 (11th)
|Power Play Goals
|15 (26th)
|28 (25th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|29 (26th)
Predators Advanced Stats
- Nashville has a 6-4-0 record against the spread in its last 10 contests, going 6-3-1 overall.
- In its past 10 games, Nashville went over four times.
- The Predators and their opponents have averaged 6.2 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.3 less than the over/under in this matchup (6.5).
- During the past 10 games, the Predators have scored 0.3 fewer goals per game than their season average.
- The Predators' 3.1 average goals per game add up to 114 total, which makes them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- On defense, the Predators have given up 116 goals (3.1 per game) to rank 19th in NHL play.
- They're ranked 17th in the league with a -2 goal differential .
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.