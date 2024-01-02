Will Roman Josi Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on January 2?
Should you wager on Roman Josi to score a goal when the Nashville Predators and the Chicago Blackhawks go head to head on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.
Will Roman Josi score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)
Josi stats and insights
- Josi has scored in eight of 37 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In two games versus the Blackhawks this season, he has attempted seven shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Josi has picked up four goals and 10 assists on the power play.
- Josi's shooting percentage is 6.6%, and he averages 3.3 shots per game.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are giving up 136 total goals (3.8 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once while averaging 18.8 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.
Josi recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/30/2023
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|26:51
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|12/29/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|23:13
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|25:01
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/23/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|22:14
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|24:31
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/19/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|24:02
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/16/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|22:05
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/15/2023
|Hurricanes
|3
|1
|2
|24:44
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/12/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|23:35
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/10/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|0
|2
|23:49
|Away
|W 2-1
Predators vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
