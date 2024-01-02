Should you wager on Roman Josi to score a goal when the Nashville Predators and the Chicago Blackhawks go head to head on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Will Roman Josi score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Josi stats and insights

Josi has scored in eight of 37 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In two games versus the Blackhawks this season, he has attempted seven shots, but has not scored a goal.

Josi has picked up four goals and 10 assists on the power play.

Josi's shooting percentage is 6.6%, and he averages 3.3 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are giving up 136 total goals (3.8 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once while averaging 18.8 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Josi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 26:51 Away W 3-2 SO 12/29/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 23:13 Away L 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 25:01 Home L 5-2 12/23/2023 Stars 0 0 0 22:14 Home L 3-2 12/21/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 24:31 Away W 4-2 12/19/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 24:02 Home L 5-2 12/16/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 22:05 Home W 3-1 12/15/2023 Hurricanes 3 1 2 24:44 Away W 6-5 OT 12/12/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 23:35 Home W 3-2 OT 12/10/2023 Canadiens 2 0 2 23:49 Away W 2-1

Predators vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

