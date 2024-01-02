How to Watch St. John's vs. Butler on TV or Live Stream - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The St. John's Red Storm (9-4, 1-1 Big East) welcome in the Butler Bulldogs (10-3, 1-1 Big East) after winning three straight home games. It begins at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.
St. John's vs. Butler Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
St. John's Stats Insights
- The Red Storm are shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 41.4% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
- St. John's has an 8-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.4% from the field.
- The Red Storm are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 98th.
- The Red Storm put up 79.2 points per game, 8.4 more points than the 70.8 the Bulldogs give up.
- St. John's has an 8-3 record when putting up more than 70.8 points.
Butler Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs' 47.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.7 percentage points higher than the Red Storm have allowed to their opponents (41.7%).
- Butler is 10-1 when it shoots higher than 41.7% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the 98th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Red Storm sit at fifth.
- The Bulldogs put up an average of 83.2 points per game, 13.4 more points than the 69.8 the Red Storm allow.
- When Butler gives up fewer than 79.2 points, it is 8-1.
St. John's Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last season, St. John's posted two more points per game (77.6) than it did away from home (75.6).
- When playing at home, the Red Storm gave up 12.8 fewer points per game (70) than in road games (82.8).
- When playing at home, St. John's made 1.2 more threes per game (6.3) than on the road (5.1). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to on the road (30.4%).
Butler Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Butler averaged 8.3 more points per game at home (69.4) than on the road (61.1).
- In 2022-23, the Bulldogs conceded 3.7 fewer points per game at home (65.6) than away (69.3).
- At home, Butler made 7 triples per game last season, 1.2 more than it averaged away (5.8). Butler's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.7%) than on the road (28.8%).
St. John's Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|Xavier
|W 81-66
|Carnesecca Arena
|12/23/2023
|@ UConn
|L 69-65
|XL Center
|12/30/2023
|Hofstra
|W 84-79
|UBS Arena
|1/2/2024
|Butler
|-
|Carnesecca Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Villanova
|-
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
|1/10/2024
|Providence
|-
|Madison Square Garden
Butler Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/15/2023
|Saginaw Valley
|W 96-70
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/19/2023
|Georgetown
|W 74-64
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/23/2023
|@ Providence
|L 85-75
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|1/2/2024
|@ St. John's
|-
|Carnesecca Arena
|1/5/2024
|UConn
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|1/10/2024
|@ Marquette
|-
|Fiserv Forum
