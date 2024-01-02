Can we expect Thomas Novak lighting the lamp when the Nashville Predators play the Chicago Blackhawks at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Thomas Novak score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Novak stats and insights

  • In five of 26 games this season, Novak has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has not faced the Blackhawks yet this season.
  • He has four goals on the power play, and also two assists.
  • He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 14.6% of them.

Blackhawks defensive stats

  • The Blackhawks have conceded 136 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 30th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Blackhawks have one shutout, and they average 18.8 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Novak recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/30/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 13:31 Away W 3-2 SO
12/29/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 11:51 Away L 5-4 OT
12/27/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:44 Home L 5-2
12/23/2023 Stars 0 0 0 11:15 Home L 3-2
12/21/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 15:25 Away W 4-2
12/19/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 15:02 Home L 5-2
12/16/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:04 Home W 3-1
12/15/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 12:28 Away W 6-5 OT
12/12/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:02 Home W 3-2 OT
12/10/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 9:58 Away W 2-1

Predators vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

