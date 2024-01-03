The Indiana Pacers (18-14) are underdogs (+2.5) in their attempt to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (24-9) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The contest airs on BSIN and BSWI.

Pacers vs. Bucks Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSIN and BSWI

BSIN and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Pacers vs. Bucks Score Prediction

Prediction: - Pacers 125 - Bucks 124

Pacers vs Bucks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Pacers vs. Bucks

Pick ATS: Pacers (+ 2.5)

Pacers (+ 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Pacers (-0.0)

Pacers (-0.0) Pick OU: Under (258.5)



Under (258.5) Computer Predicted Total: 247.0

The Bucks have covered less often than the Pacers this season, sporting an ATS record of 15-18-0, as opposed to the 18-14-0 mark of the Pacers.

Milwaukee (13-16) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 2.5 points or more this season (44.8%) than Indiana (8-7) does as a 2.5+-point underdog (53.3%).

Milwaukee and its opponents have exceeded the total 63.6% of the time this season (21 out of 33). That's less often than Indiana and its opponents have (22 out of 32).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Bucks are 24-8, a better record than the Pacers have put up (9-7) as moneyline underdogs.

Pacers Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Pacers are best in the league on offense (126.4 points scored per game) but second-worst on defense (124.4 points conceded).

In 2023-24, Indiana is second-worst in the NBA in rebounds (40.4 per game) and 11th in rebounds conceded (42.9).

This season the Pacers are best in the NBA in assists at 30.6 per game.

With 12.9 turnovers committed per game and 13.3 turnovers forced, Indiana is 13th and 13th in the NBA, respectively.

The Pacers are the fifth-best squad in the NBA in 3-pointers made (14.7 per game) and third-best in 3-point percentage (38.3%).

