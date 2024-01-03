Campbell County, KY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Campbell County, Kentucky has high school basketball matchups on the schedule today, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Campbell County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Holmes High School at Bishop Brossart High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Alexandria, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Campbell County High School at Bracken County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Brooksville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
