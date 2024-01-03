The Chicago Bulls (15-20) take on the New York Knicks (18-15) at Madison Square Garden on January 3, 2024.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Knicks and Bulls, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Knicks vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Knicks vs Bulls Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Knicks Stats Insights

This season, the Knicks have a 46.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% lower than the 46.9% of shots the Bulls' opponents have made.

In games New York shoots higher than 46.9% from the field, it is 11-4 overall.

The Knicks are the fifth best rebounding team in the league, the Bulls rank 20th.

The Knicks put up 115.2 points per game, just 3.2 more points than the 112 the Bulls allow.

New York is 14-7 when scoring more than 112 points.

Bulls Stats Insights

The Bulls are shooting 45.3% from the field, 2.7% lower than the 48% the Knicks' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Chicago has a 7-4 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 48% from the field.

The Bulls are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at fifth.

The Bulls' 109.5 points per game are only 4.2 fewer points than the 113.7 the Knicks give up.

Chicago has put together a 9-3 record in games it scores more than 113.7 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Knicks have been worse in home games this year, posting 114.8 points per game, compared to 115.5 per game when playing on the road.

New York gives up 109 points per game at home this season, compared to 116.7 when playing on the road.

In terms of three-pointers, the Knicks have been equally balanced in home games and in away games this season, averaging 12.9 per game no matter the location. Meanwhile, they've put up a 38.6% three-point percentage in home games and a 36.8% mark in road games.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bulls Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 the Bulls are scoring more points at home (109.7 per game) than on the road (109.3). And they are allowing less at home (108.5) than on the road (116.7).

Chicago is giving up fewer points at home (108.5 per game) than on the road (116.7).

The Bulls collect 0.7 more assists per game at home (23.6) than on the road (22.9).

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Knicks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Mitchell Robinson Out For Season Ankle Malachi Flynn Out Ankle

Bulls Injuries