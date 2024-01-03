You can see player prop bet odds for Anthony Davis, Bam Adebayo and others on the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat before their matchup at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday at Crypto.com Arena.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Lakers vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSUN

ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Lakers vs Heat Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -122) 12.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: +114) 0.5 (Over: +138)

The 28.5 points prop bet over/under set for Davis on Wednesday is 3.2 more than his season scoring average (25.3).

He has grabbed 12.3 rebounds per game, 0.2 less than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (12.5).

Davis' season-long assist average -- 3.2 per game -- is 0.3 assists lower than Wednesday's assist prop bet value (3.5).

Davis has averaged 0.4 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (0.5).

Get Davis gear at Fanatics!

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -115) 7.5 (Over: +102) 8.5 (Over: -122) 2.5 (Over: +140)

LeBron James' 25.3-point scoring average is 2.2 less than Wednesday's prop total.

His rebound average -- 7.5 per game -- equals his prop bet on Wednesday.

James' assists average -- 7.4 -- is 1.1 lower than Wednesday's prop bet.

He has hit 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 less than his prop bet total on Wednesday.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo Props

PTS REB AST 22.5 (Over: -102) 10.5 (Over: -128) 4.5 (Over: +120)

The 22.5-point over/under for Adebayo on Wednesday is 0.5 higher than his season scoring average.

He averages 0.1 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 10.5).

Adebayo averages four assists, 0.5 less than his over/under on Wednesday.

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Jaime Jaquez Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: -118) 2.5 (Over: -104) 1.5 (Over: +142)

The 13.7 points Jaime Jaquez has scored per game this season is 2.8 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Wednesday (16.5).

He has averaged 3.9 rebounds per game, 0.6 fewer than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (4.5).

Jaquez has averaged 2.6 assists per game, 0.1 more than Wednesday's assist over/under (2.5).

Jaquez has made 1.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.