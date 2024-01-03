The Virginia Cavaliers (10-3, 1-1 ACC) aim to build on a five-game home winning streak when hosting the Louisville Cardinals (5-7, 0-1 ACC) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Louisville vs. Virginia Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Louisville Stats Insights

The Cardinals are shooting 41.9% from the field, 4% higher than the 37.9% the Cavaliers' opponents have shot this season.

Louisville is 5-5 when it shoots higher than 37.9% from the field.

The Cardinals are the 109th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cavaliers sit at 287th.

The Cardinals score an average of 74.6 points per game, 18.4 more points than the 56.2 the Cavaliers allow to opponents.

Louisville has put together a 5-7 record in games it scores more than 56.2 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Louisville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Louisville put up 66.0 points per game last season, 1.6 more than it averaged away (64.4).

The Cardinals conceded fewer points at home (71.9 per game) than on the road (81.1) last season.

At home, Louisville knocked down 6.5 treys per game last season, 0.4 fewer than it averaged on the road (6.9). Louisville's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (31.7%) than on the road (37.3%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Louisville Upcoming Schedule